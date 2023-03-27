Left Menu

President Murmu arrives in Kolkata on two-day West Bengal visit

State's Governor CV Ananda Bose and minister Firhad Hakim received her.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 13:46 IST
President Murmu arrives in Kolkata on two-day West Bengal visit
President Draupadi Murmu arriving in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Kolkata on Monday for a two-day visit to West Bengal. State's Governor CV Ananda Bose and minister Firhad Hakim received her.

According to an official release on Sunday, the President will visit Netaji Bhawan in Kolkata to pay homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on March 27 (Monday). "Subsequently, she will visit Jorasanko Thakurbari - Rabindranath Tagore's House to pay tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore," the release said.

The President will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata on the same evening. On March 28 (Tuesday), President Murmu will visit Belur Math."She will also grace the celebration of the completion of 80 years of UCO Bank in Kolkata," the release said.

Later, the President will visit Santiniketan where she will grace the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati.On March 19, President Murmu visited the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district. "Visiting the iconic Vivekananda Rock memorial is a memorable experience for me. I marvel at the greatness of the late Eknath Ranade Ji who was behind the building of the spiritually charged complex", tweeted the President's official Twitter handle.

President Murmu was earlier on a week's visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep from March 16 to March 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023