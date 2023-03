BRIEF-Fitch Says Credit Suisse Rescue Supported By Switzerland's Fiscal Space

Fitch : * FITCH: CREDIT SUISSE RESCUE SUPPORTED BY SWITZERLAND'S FISCAL SPACE

* FITCH: TAKEOVER OF CREDIT SUISSE BY UBS AVOIDS A FULL-BLOWN BANKING CRISIS WITH SIZEABLE SPILLOVERS TO SWITZERLAND'S PUBLIC FINANCES * FITCH: TAKEOVER OF CREDIT SUISSE BY UBS HIGHLIGHTS HOW SECTOR REPRESENTS A CONTINGENT LIABILITY RISK FOR THE SOVEREIGN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)