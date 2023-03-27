Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2120 hours: PAR13 PAR-LD BUDGET Parliament completes Budgetary exercise for FY24 amid din New Delhi: Parliamentary approval for the Budget for 2023-24 was on Monday completed after Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill with a fresh amendment and Rajya Sabha gave its nod to all the three related legislations without any debate amid continuing din over the Adani issue.

DCM9 BIZ-S&P-INDIA S&P keeps India eco growth forecast unchanged at 6 pc in FY24 New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Monday kept its forecast for India's economic growth unchanged at 6 per cent in the fiscal year starting April 1, before rising to 6.9 per cent in the following year.

DCM35 BIZ-HDFC-FUND HDFC board clears raising Rs 57,000 crore through non-convertible debentures New Delhi: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Monday said its board has approved raising funds through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in tranches aggregating to Rs 57,000 crore.

DCM71 BIZ-LD VAISHNAW India's first quantum computing-based telecom network link now operational: Ashwini Vaishnaw New Delhi: Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said the country's first quantum computing-based telecom network link is now operational in the national capital.

DEL33BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex snaps two-day losing streak on gains in RIL, Maruti; Nifty tests 17k level Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex snapped two-day losing streak to close 126 points higher on Monday, propped up by buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Maruti and SBI amid a higher opening in European equities.

DEL56 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee gains 9 paise against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to close at 82.31 against the US dollar on Monday, as a positive trend in domestic equities and a weak dollar supported investor sentiments.

DEL28 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 640; silver tumbles Rs 700 New Delhi: Gold price declined Rs 640 to Rs 59,220 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

