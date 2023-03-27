Left Menu

J-K LG stresses on effective enforcement for detection of electricity theft, wrong metering

It will empower the consumers and help them to conserve energy and usage in an efficient manner, Sinha said.He also sought a report on the steps taken to reduce ATC losses, it said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 21:32 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
  India
  • India

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired a meeting to review the power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and issued directions for effective enforcement for detection of electricity theft, wrong metering and unauthorised extensions in load. The Lt Governor directed officials to integrate reforms for making the power sector robust and resilient.

''The Lt Governor directed for effective enforcement through a dedicated enforcement wing for detection of electricity theft, wrong metering, enquiring into public complaints, unauthorized extensions in load and surprise checking,'' a statement said.

The Lt Governor also directed officials to take immediate steps to ensure functioning of all 11 kV metres and repair damaged ones within a month.

''Smart metres must be saturated feeder-wise to protect consumer interests and quality standards. It will empower the consumers and help them to conserve energy and usage in an efficient manner,'' Sinha said.

He also sought a report on the steps taken to reduce AT&C losses, it said. He further directed the department to fix the responsibility and draw up an action plan for reducing the losses within a specific timeframe.

The Lt Governor emphasized online registration of new consumers, massive awareness drive, proper maintenance of power infrastructure and constitution of teams of officers for monitoring physical condition of equipment.

Sinha gave directions for ensuring power supply to new industrial estates and railway tunnels, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

