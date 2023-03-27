Left Menu

Hindi version of veteran journalist Prem Prakash's book 'Reporting India' launched in Bhopal

The Hindi version of the book "Reporting India" written by veteran journalist Prem Prakash was released in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 23:27 IST
Hindi version of veteran journalist Prem Prakash's book 'Reporting India' launched in Bhopal
ANI chairman Prem Prakash and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Centre) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hindi version of the book "Reporting India" written by veteran journalist Prem Prakash was released in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the Chief Guest at the book launch event organized at Taj Lake Front in Bhopal.

"Chief Minister @ChouhanShivraj released the Hindi version of the book 'Reporting India' written by the founder of news agency @ANI and renowned journalist Shri Prem Prakash ji in Bhopal," Madhya Pradesh CMO tweeted in Hindi. The award-winning book on Prem Prakash's 70-year journey as a journalist is the story of the evolution of India and is the juxtaposition of an eyewitness account with an assessment of what the country was at different phases of time.

In his address, CM Chouhan spoke about the journey of the ANI chairman saying that Prem Prakash with his diligence, loyalty, dedication and hard work, has thrown new light on the world of journalism. "Your life is truly an inspiration. Your contribution to the world of journalism is incomparable," Chouhan said.

He also urged the younger generation to read the book as this will take them on a journey to that era of politics which they have not witnessed. CM Chouhan said that he will definitely read this book.

"This is a very interesting book. I will definitely read this book whenever I will get time," he said. Launched in 2020, the book was named by the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) as the Book of the Year in the non-fiction category in 2021.

It provides a detailed account of the veteran journalist's professional life and the stories he covered from Jawaharlal Nehru's demise to the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The author had the privilege of witnessing the making of history in the times and tenures of all the Prime Ministers of India from behind his camera.

Prem Prakash is a pioneer in Indian journalism and during his long career has covered some of the most important stories of post-Independence India including the 1962 war with China, the 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan, the Emergency, the assassination of Indira Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's fateful Tashkent journey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain
4
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023