Hindi version of veteran journalist Prem Prakash's book 'Reporting India' launched in Bhopal

The Hindi version of the book "Reporting India" written by veteran journalist Prem Prakash was released in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the Chief Guest at the book launch event organized at Taj Lake Front in Bhopal.

"Chief Minister @ChouhanShivraj released the Hindi version of the book 'Reporting India' written by the founder of news agency @ANI and renowned journalist Shri Prem Prakash ji in Bhopal," Madhya Pradesh CMO tweeted in Hindi. The award-winning book on Prem Prakash's 70-year journey as a journalist is the story of the evolution of India and is the juxtaposition of an eyewitness account with an assessment of what the country was at different phases of time.

In his address, CM Chouhan spoke about the journey of the ANI chairman saying that Prem Prakash with his diligence, loyalty, dedication and hard work, has thrown new light on the world of journalism. "Your life is truly an inspiration. Your contribution to the world of journalism is incomparable," Chouhan said.

He also urged the younger generation to read the book as this will take them on a journey to that era of politics which they have not witnessed. CM Chouhan said that he will definitely read this book.

"This is a very interesting book. I will definitely read this book whenever I will get time," he said. Launched in 2020, the book was named by the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) as the Book of the Year in the non-fiction category in 2021.

It provides a detailed account of the veteran journalist's professional life and the stories he covered from Jawaharlal Nehru's demise to the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The author had the privilege of witnessing the making of history in the times and tenures of all the Prime Ministers of India from behind his camera.

Prem Prakash is a pioneer in Indian journalism and during his long career has covered some of the most important stories of post-Independence India including the 1962 war with China, the 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan, the Emergency, the assassination of Indira Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's fateful Tashkent journey. (ANI)

