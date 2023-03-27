Left Menu

Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father missing, search operation launched by Pune Police

India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav's father Mahadev Jadhav has gone missing since Monday morning from the Kothrud area of Pune city.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 23:44 IST
Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father missing, search operation launched by Pune Police
India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav's father Mahadev Jadhav has gone missing since Monday morning from the Kothrud area of Pune city, said police officials. He went missing after he left home in the morning.

A missing person case has been registered at the Alankar Police Station. Kedar Jadhav's family resides in the Kothrud area of Pune. Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Sahane of Alankar Police station confirmed that Mahadev Jadhav is suffering from dementia and a search operation is on.

Police have accessed CCTV footage in which he was last spotted in Karve Nagar. Kedar Jadhav is a batting all-rounder who played for India between 2014-20. He represented the country in 73 ODIs, in which he scored 1,389 runs at an average of 42.09 with two centuries and six fifties. He also has 27 wickets in the format. He also played nine T20Is, in which he scored 122 runs in six innings with one half-century. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain
4
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023