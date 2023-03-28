SC dismisses plea seeking uniform minimum age of marriage for men and women

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking a uniform minimum age of 21 years for marriage for both men and women. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said that the matter falls under the domain of the legislature and it will amount to directing Parliament to make a law to fix the age, hence it will not deal with the issue.

The petition, filed by one Shahida Quraishi, sought to enhance the legal age of marriage for women to 21 at par with men. During the hearing, the bench observed it had dismissed a similar plea in February.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, objecting to the plea said that deciding the plea will be akin to legislating as this is in the domain of the legislature. The apex court while dismissing that plea said that it had dismissed a similar plea and thus it will not entertain this petition also.

"The challenge in these proceedings is to the personal laws on the marriage age of men and women. We have decided a similar case on February 20, 2023... and thus plea stands dismissed," added the court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)