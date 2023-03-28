Maha Saptami Puja 2023: CM Biswa Sharma collects holy water from Bashishta Ashram

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday collected holy water from Bashishta Ashram in Guwahati ahead of Maha Saptami Puja at the Chief Minister's residence. This year, Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on March 29 and it will end on navmi, March 30 with Kanya Pujan.

CM Biswa was also accompanied by his wife. After the Pooja, Biswa posted a tweet in hindi, "Worshiped and worshipped Maa Durga on the occasion of Mahasaptami.

"Today, on the Mahasaptami of Sri Sri Basanti Puja, I went to Bashishta Temple with my wife Sri Riniki Bhuyan Sharma to pay homage to the people of Assam and conclude the water lifting ceremony from the Bashishta River," Biswa wrote in another tweet. Maha Ashtami, commonly known as Ashtami, is widely observed throughout the country. This auspicious day is devoted to Maa Mahagauri, one of Maa Durga's nine avatars. It is also called as Durgashtami by those who observe Durga Puja and is one of the most significant days of the long celebrations. On this day, people also perform Kanya/Kumari Puja or Kanjak.

The eighth day of Navratri is Maha Ashtami. It is a significant occasion because it commemorates the victory of the Goddess Shakti over the terrible buffalo demon Mahishasura. On this day, devotees of Durga Maa worship her eighth avatar, Maa Mahagauri. The Goddess is known for bestowing money and a luxurious lifestyle on those who worship her. Furthermore, worshipping Maa Durga on this day can help worshippers overcome all obstacles and cleanse themselves of all sins. The Ashtami vrat (fast) is the most important since it brings riches and luck into one's life.

Goddess Durga followers on Ashtami hold Kanya/Kumari Puja or Kanjak by worshipping young unmarried girls. They are considered divine forms of Goddess Shakti and honoured with special Navratri gifts. Worshippers wash their feet, offer them red dupatta, bangles, and a few other signs of thanks, and pray for their blessings in this ritual. (ANI)

