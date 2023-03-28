China to accelerate construction of large solar plants, standardise land selection

China will accelerate the construction of large scale solar energy plants and standardise the planning and development of land for solar projects, the country's natural resources ministry on said on Tuesday.

The ministry statement encouraged the development of solar facilities in desert regions such as Inner Mongolia's Gobi, and said that new solar developments should not be built on farmland or protected forest lands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)