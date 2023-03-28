BJP protests in Kolkata over owes of potato farmers due to bumper harvest

The BJP protested in Kolkata on Tuesday, alleging that the state government was not doing enough to mitigate the losses being faced by potato farmers due to bumper harvest this year.

Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a rally from College Square to Rani Rashmoni Road over the issue. Armed with posters and placards, BJP members marched on the streets wearing garlands made with potatoes.

''The state government has completely failed to protect the interest of the farmers. The potato farmers are not getting the price of their produce while TMC leaders are busy indulging in corruption. The farmers are facing a tough time, and the government is wasting public money fighting cases to stop CBI and ED investigations,'' he alleged.

Adhikari said the state government should take immediate steps to compensate the potato farmers for their losses.

''Farmers in various parts of the state are dying. The TMC government can't be just a mute spectator,'' he said.

Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay earlier said the government was looking to compensate the farmers if potato prices fell below Rs 6.50 per kg.

TMC MP Santanu Sen said the BJP has no right to protest on the issue as it is leading an ''anti-farmer'' government at the Centre.

''We have seen how BJP was forced to withdraw the farm laws that were meant to help big businesses. We don't need the BJP to lecture us on what to do. The state government is taking all the necessary steps to protect the interest of the farmers,'' he said.

