Left Menu

BJP protests in Kolkata over owes of potato farmers due to bumper harvest

The BJP protested in Kolkata on Tuesday, alleging that the state government was not doing enough to mitigate the losses being faced by potato farmers due to bumper harvest this year.Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a rally from College Square to Rani Rashmoni Road over the issue.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 17:37 IST
BJP protests in Kolkata over owes of potato farmers due to bumper harvest
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP protested in Kolkata on Tuesday, alleging that the state government was not doing enough to mitigate the losses being faced by potato farmers due to bumper harvest this year.

Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a rally from College Square to Rani Rashmoni Road over the issue. Armed with posters and placards, BJP members marched on the streets wearing garlands made with potatoes.

''The state government has completely failed to protect the interest of the farmers. The potato farmers are not getting the price of their produce while TMC leaders are busy indulging in corruption. The farmers are facing a tough time, and the government is wasting public money fighting cases to stop CBI and ED investigations,'' he alleged.

Adhikari said the state government should take immediate steps to compensate the potato farmers for their losses.

''Farmers in various parts of the state are dying. The TMC government can't be just a mute spectator,'' he said.

Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay earlier said the government was looking to compensate the farmers if potato prices fell below Rs 6.50 per kg.

TMC MP Santanu Sen said the BJP has no right to protest on the issue as it is leading an ''anti-farmer'' government at the Centre.

''We have seen how BJP was forced to withdraw the farm laws that were meant to help big businesses. We don't need the BJP to lecture us on what to do. The state government is taking all the necessary steps to protect the interest of the farmers,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023