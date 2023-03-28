State-owned EESL on Tuesday said it will distribute 40,000 LED bulbs in union territory Ladakh.

In collaboration with Power Development Department, district Leh-Ladakh, EESL will replace 40,000 incandescent bulbs of 60W with 10W LED for the citizens in the district, the company said in a statement.

These bulbs can help in saving approximately 8.76 million units of electricity annually, and help reduce CO2 emissions amounting to 7,446 tonnes each year, the statement said.

* * * * ABB completes automation work of 130km Indo-Bangladesh oil pipeline * ABB on Tuesday said it has done the automation work of 130 km cross-border oil pipeline between India and Bangladesh.

''ABB Ability SCADAvantage, Remote Terminal Units (RTUs), and leak detection system will allow Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) to remotely monitor and control vital pipeline parameters such as flow, pressure, and temperature, as well as detect leaks,'' the company said in a statement.

The pipeline has a capacity of one million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA).

* * * * * REC transfer shareholding in Khavda II A to Adani Transmission * State-owned REC on Tuesday said the entire shareholding in Khavda II·A Transmission Limited has been transferred to Adani Transmission Limited.

The entire shareholding comprising of 50,000 equity shares, presently held by RECPDCL, has been transferred at par value along with all its assets and liabilities on March 28, 2023, to Adani Transmission Limited, an exchange filing stated.

Adani Transmission was selected through a tariff-based competitive bidding process for the transmission scheme for evacuation of 4.5 GW RE injection at Khavda P.S. under Phase·II - Part A, it said.

