Left Menu

FTSE 100 closes higher on commodity boost; off session highs on BoE caution

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-03-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 21:51 IST
FTSE 100 closes higher on commodity boost; off session highs on BoE caution
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) *

Synthomer touches five-month low on subdued annual profits *

BP climbs after joint buyout deal to buy 50% of NewMed Energy *

Miners up as metal prices rise *

FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 sheds 0.7% (Updates to market close, adds fresh comments)

By Johann M Cherian and Shashwat Chauhan March 28 (Reuters) -

Britain's FTSE 100 closed higher on Tuesday, buoyed by commodity-linked stocks, but came off its session high as caution prevailed after the Bank of England (BoE) said it was on alert following recent turmoil in the banking sector. The blue-chip index closed 0.2% higher, after hitting a near one-week high earlier in the day.

Bank of England officials said

the central bank was on alert amid global turmoil in the banking sector but added that Britain was not experiencing stress linked to the demise of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse. "What (Governor) Andrew Bailey has said is that while banking regulations have been put in place to make sure that the sector is healthy, perhaps the banking sector has moved on so much since those regulations were put in place since the financial crisis that we need to look again," said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

"It's been a bit of a rude awakening for investors, but these cracks have been appearing and nobody noticed." Shares of BP hit a two week high, finishing 2.4% up after the oil firm and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) made an offer to jointly acquire 50% of Israeli offshore natural gas producer NewMed Energy for around $2 billion.

The broader energy sector gained 1.9% tracking higher oil prices. Miners of precious and base metals also gained 0.8% and 1.8% respectively, tracking strength in metal prices.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index though, fell 0.7% as Synthomer tanked 10.9% after the polymer maker said its annual profits were hit due to subdued demand. With another week left to wrap up the month, London's FTSE 100 is on track to eke out marginal gains for the quarter, but is set to post its worst March performance since 2020 as concerns about the banking crisis ratcheted up market volatility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States
4
Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023