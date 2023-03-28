Left Menu

India's defence exports will touch Rs 40,000 crores by 2026: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh was delivering the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw memorial lecture on the topic 'The role of youth in nation building' organised by Symbiosis International University in Pune.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 23:24 IST
India's defence exports will touch Rs 40,000 crores by 2026: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, said that India's defence export will touch Rs 35,000-40,000 crore by the year 2026. Rajnath Singh was delivering the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw memorial lecture on the topic 'The role of youth in nation building' organised by Symbiosis International University in Pune.

Addressing the event, Defence Minister said, "First there should be a sense of self-confidence that we will make India Atmanirbhar. In 2014, we used to do the defence export of only Rs 900 crore but since India has adopted Indianisation, today we are doing the defence export of Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 16,000 crore". He said about being confident that by 2026, the country will be doing approximately Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore in export in the defence sector.

"There is a need to create an eco-system and more than the eco-system, there is generate self-confidence among ourselves, as with self-confidence, anything is possible," he added. He said that he is proud of the defence forces for the kind of procurement they have done of indigenous items.

"The 80 per cent of items, they have procured are indigenous items," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States
4
Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023