Left Menu

G20: Chandigarh to host second Agricultural Deputies Meeting of G20

The second Agricultural Deputies Meeting of the Agricultural Working Group (AWG) of the G20 is all set to take place from March 29 to 31 in Chandigarh.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 23:29 IST
G20: Chandigarh to host second Agricultural Deputies Meeting of G20
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second Agricultural Deputies Meeting of the Agricultural Working Group (AWG) of the G20 is all set to take place from March 29 to 31 in Chandigarh. The event will see the participation of delegates from 19 member countries, 10 invited countries and 10 international organisations.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Ritesh, joint secretary (IC), Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said, "The second Agricultural Deputies Meeting of AWG is an important platform for countries to come together and discuss ways to ensure sustainable agriculture, food security and nutrition", adding, "We are honoured to host the event in Chandigarh and look forward to fruitful discussions." Rajinder Chaudhry, additional director general of PIB Chandigarh, added, "The AMIS Rapid Response Forum, which will be held on the first day of the meeting, is an important initiative to address the food market situation and identify capacity building needs. We hope that this forum will provide a vision for the future progress of the initiative."

During the second and third days of the meeting, member countries will focus on drafting the communique, which will address four thematic areas, namely food security and nutrition, sustainable agriculture with a climate smart approach, inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems, and digitalisation for agricultural transformation. Apart from the discussions, delegates will also get to experience the rich cultural heritage of Chandigarh through a visit to the food festival at Rock Garden, an excursion to Sukhna lake, followed by a gala dinner and a visit to Yadavindra Gardens at Pinjore.

The event promises to be a platform for countries to come together and work towards a sustainable future for agriculture and food security. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States
4
Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

Home battery sales in Germany may surge 59% this year -study

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023