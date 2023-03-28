G20: Chandigarh to host second Agricultural Deputies Meeting of G20

The second Agricultural Deputies Meeting of the Agricultural Working Group (AWG) of the G20 is all set to take place from March 29 to 31 in Chandigarh. The event will see the participation of delegates from 19 member countries, 10 invited countries and 10 international organisations.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Ritesh, joint secretary (IC), Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, said, "The second Agricultural Deputies Meeting of AWG is an important platform for countries to come together and discuss ways to ensure sustainable agriculture, food security and nutrition", adding, "We are honoured to host the event in Chandigarh and look forward to fruitful discussions." Rajinder Chaudhry, additional director general of PIB Chandigarh, added, "The AMIS Rapid Response Forum, which will be held on the first day of the meeting, is an important initiative to address the food market situation and identify capacity building needs. We hope that this forum will provide a vision for the future progress of the initiative."

During the second and third days of the meeting, member countries will focus on drafting the communique, which will address four thematic areas, namely food security and nutrition, sustainable agriculture with a climate smart approach, inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems, and digitalisation for agricultural transformation. Apart from the discussions, delegates will also get to experience the rich cultural heritage of Chandigarh through a visit to the food festival at Rock Garden, an excursion to Sukhna lake, followed by a gala dinner and a visit to Yadavindra Gardens at Pinjore.

The event promises to be a platform for countries to come together and work towards a sustainable future for agriculture and food security. (ANI)

