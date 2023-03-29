Left Menu

50 case files missing from Muzaffarnagar SSP office, FIR filed against inspector

An FIR has been registered on Tuesday against Inspector Rajkumar Sharma in connection with the disappearance of 50 files from the SSP office in Muzaffarnagar.

An FIR has been registered on Tuesday against Inspector Rajkumar Sharma in connection with the disappearance of 50 files from the SSP office in Muzaffarnagar. The case has been registered on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Suman, police officials informed.

Kavita Yadav, who is currently looking after the crime title board of the Muzaffarnagar SSP office, has filed a case under Section 409 against Inspector Babu Raj Kumar Sharma in Police Station Civil Line. Babu Rajkumar Sharma was the in-charge of the crime heading board. Inspector Rajkumar Sharma is on leave due to which the charge was handed over to Kavita Yadav on February 1, 2023.

ADG Zone Meerut Rajeev Sabharwal did the annual inspection of the police office on February 16. During the inspection, the ADG had asked for some files, but Inspector Kavita Yadav alleges that the files have still not been handed over to her by Rajkumar Sharma. Due to this, the SSP got the investigation done by SP Traffic Kuldeep Singh, in which it became clear that 50 letters were missing.

The SSP had issued orders to register the case. Ayush Vikram Singh, Circle Officer of Muzaffarnagar, confirmed the whole matter and said that a case has been registered against Babu Raj Kumar Sharma in Police Station Civil Line. (ANI)

