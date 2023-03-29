Left Menu

Drugs worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Assam, three arrested

In a joint operation with Assam police, the officials of Assam Rifles have arrested three persons and seized over 100 gms of Heroin, worth Rs 50 lakh, from Karimganj district.

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 07:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 07:54 IST
Drugs worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Assam, three arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation with Assam police, the officials of Assam Rifles have arrested three persons and seized over 100 gms of Heroin, worth Rs 50 lakh, from Karimganj district. The joint operation was launched by the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles with police representatives from Patharkandi Police Station on Monday.

"Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (E) in a joint operation with Patharkandi PS apprehended three individuals alongwith grade-1 heroin on 27 March 2023," officials said. As per the Assam Rifles, the joint operation was carried out owing to credible information about drugs sale.

"Three individuals were apprehended alongwith 123 gms of Grade -1 Heroin with an approximate cost of Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 17,900 cash from Hathkula, under Karimganj's Patharkandi Police Station. "The individuals along with seized contents were handed over to Patharkandi Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings," officials added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Portrait of a Stranger co-produced by UNHCR and Platon to debut with Movies That Matter

Portrait of a Stranger co-produced by UNHCR and Platon to debut with Movies ...

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023