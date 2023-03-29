Drugs worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Assam, three arrested
In a joint operation with Assam police, the officials of Assam Rifles have arrested three persons and seized over 100 gms of Heroin, worth Rs 50 lakh, from Karimganj district.
In a joint operation with Assam police, the officials of Assam Rifles have arrested three persons and seized over 100 gms of Heroin, worth Rs 50 lakh, from Karimganj district. The joint operation was launched by the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles with police representatives from Patharkandi Police Station on Monday.
"Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (E) in a joint operation with Patharkandi PS apprehended three individuals alongwith grade-1 heroin on 27 March 2023," officials said. As per the Assam Rifles, the joint operation was carried out owing to credible information about drugs sale.
"Three individuals were apprehended alongwith 123 gms of Grade -1 Heroin with an approximate cost of Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 17,900 cash from Hathkula, under Karimganj's Patharkandi Police Station. "The individuals along with seized contents were handed over to Patharkandi Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings," officials added. (ANI)
