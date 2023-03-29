Assam government to open more Sainik schools in state: Himanta Biswa Sarma
The Assam Chief Minister on Tuesday held a review meeting in this regard with state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and other officials in Guwahati.
To facilitate a vibrant ecosystem for attracting the best talent into our Armed Forces, the Assam government has decided to open more Sainik Schools in the state, said the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.
During the meeting, several other issues were also discussed including the operationalisation of Adarsh Vidyalayas, establishing more B. Ed colleges and teaching posts, and special quotas in professional colleges for 6 communities. (ANI)
