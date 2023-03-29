Left Menu

Devotees offer prayers at Delhi's Chhatarpur Temple on eighth day of Navratri

Devotees offered prayers and sought blessings from Goddess Durga on the eighth day of the Chaitra Navratri at the Chhatarpur Temple in the national capital on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 09:08 IST
Devotees offer prayers at Delhi's Chhatarpur Temple on eighth day of Navratri
Visual from Chhatarpur Temple Delhi(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees offered prayers and sought blessings from Goddess Durga on the eighth day of the Chaitra Navratri at the Chhatarpur Temple in the national capital on Wednesday. The devotees also flocked to attend the 'early morning' aarti at the temple.

Devotees were seen standing in the long queue and waiting for their chance patiently to offer prayers. Mantras were chanted by priests and holy songs were played at the temple premises.

Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is celebrated during the spring season in India and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community. This year, the nine-day festivities begin on March 22 and will go on till March 30. Each day is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, worshipping the power and qualities that each avatar represents.

The first day of Chaitra Navratri falls during the 'Shukla Paksha' of the moon ie, the full moon phase. The rituals performed during the nine days in order to praise Goddess Durga, vary each day. It also marks the birthday of Lord Rama, which usually falls on the ninth day during the Navratri festivity, hence it is also known as Rama Navratri. The festival is much like Maha Navratri, dedicated to the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Portrait of a Stranger co-produced by UNHCR and Platon to debut with Movies That Matter

Portrait of a Stranger co-produced by UNHCR and Platon to debut with Movies ...

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023