Mumbai: Two unidentified bike riders open fire at woman travelling in car
Two unidentified bike riders opened fire at a woman in a car in the Panvel area in Navi Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday, said police officials.
ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 13:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 13:44 IST
Two unidentified bike riders opened fire at a woman in a car in the Panvel area in Navi Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday, said police officials. The victim is identified as Rupali Patil, a construction professional, and resident of Kopraoli in Uran.
The incident happened when she was travelling in a car when two unidentified bike riders fired shots at the car, said Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kadbane. The Police are investigating the incident.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
