UP Deputy CM dismiss 2 doctors on charges of private practice while in govt service

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak took strict action against doctors in the government hospital involved in private practice.

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 15:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak(File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has taken strict action against doctors in the government hospital involved in private practice. Orthopedic Dr Rajesh Kumar Verma posted at the Community Health Center located at Ram Sanehi Ghat, Barabanki and Dr Vijay Pratap Singh posted as Medical Officer at Dankaur Community Health Center located in Gautam Buddha Nagar were accused of Private Practice while in government service.

An investigation was done and both doctors have been sacked from service after a lengthy inquiry process. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday said that the doctors and employees working outside the rules would not be spared.

Information was received about Dr Rajesh Kumar Verma doing private practice while in government service. He was suspended in the year 2017 but he continued his Private Practice. He has been dismissed from service, informed Deputy Chief Minister. Dr Vijay Pratap Singh was posted as Medical Officer at Dankaur Community Health Center located in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Even after working in government service in 2015, he worked in many private hospitals. Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) also continued to be received. A departmental inquiry was conducted against Dr Vijay. He has been dismissed from service after being found guilty in the investigation, added Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

