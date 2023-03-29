Left Menu

Prof Renu Cheema Vig appointed as Vice Chancellor of Punjab University

Professor Renu Cheema Vig, presently the Dean of University Instruction (DUI), has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Panjab University by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday.

Panjab University, Chandigarh. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Professor Renu Cheema Vig, presently the Dean of University Instruction (DUI), has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Punjab University by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday. "Dhankhar, who is also the Chancellor of Punjab University, made the appointment of Vig for a term of three years exercising the powers conferred by Section 10 of the Punjab University Act 1947," Vice President's Secretariat said in a statement.

It may be noted that subsequent to the resignation of Professor Raj Kumar as Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University, Vig, was acting Vice-Chancellor since January 16, 2023. Consequently, the Vice-President constituted a three-member Search-cum-Selection Committee on March 21 this year for recommending names for the post of Vice Chancellor of Punjab University.

"Professor Renu Vig's appointment follows from the committee's report," mentions the Vice President's Secretariat. (ANI)

