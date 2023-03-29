Left Menu

Govt plans to borrow Rs 8.88 lakh cr from market in April-Sep

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 21:44 IST
Govt plans to borrow Rs 8.88 lakh cr from market in April-Sep
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The government is looking to raise Rs 8.88 lakh crore through borrowing in the first half of 2023-24 to fund the revenue gap for pushing economic growth, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Out of the gross market borrowing of Rs 15.43 lakh crore estimated for FY2023-24, Rs 8.88 lakh crore or 57.5 per cent is planned to be borrowed in the first half (H1), an official statement said The borrowing is scheduled to be completed in 26 weekly tranches of Rs 31,000-39,000 crore. The borrowing will be spread under 3, 5, 7, 10, 14, 30 and 40-year securities, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023