Darshan Solanki suicide case: Deceased's father writes to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde requesting action against police for "harassment"

The father of Darshan Solanki who committed suicide last month on Wednesday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM-Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar alleging that his family is facing harassment from the police for registering an FIR into the death of his son. Ramesh Solanki, Darshan's father further requested the authorities to take action against the police.

The 18-year-old allegedly committed suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in Mumbai by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building located on the campus on February 12 this year, a day after his semester exams ended. Powai police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and started further investigation.

Solanki was originally from Ahmedabad and was pursuing B Tech at the IIT Bombay in Mumbai. As soon as the information about the suicide was received, the police reached the spot and took him to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Solanki's family earlier alleged foul play in his death and claimed that he faced discrimination at the IITB for belonging to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community. Following demands for a detailed probe by his parents, on February 28, the case was transferred to the city crime branch SIT.

However, on March 3, the SIT stumbled upon a "suicide note" in his hostel room in which the deceased Darshan Solanki accused one student of harassing and threatening him. Mumbai Police SIT found a suicide note in which the deceased (an 18-year-old student of IIT Bombay) accused one student of harassing and threatening him.

"After the investigation, SIT revealed one of the reasons behind his suicide is caste remarks on him, police will question the students whose names are there in the suicide note," Mumbai Police said. As per the state police, the Statements of 25 people have been recorded so far, in which it has emerged that Darshan had arguments with his fellow students a week before the suicide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)