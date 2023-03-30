Left Menu

Ram Navami: Devotees offer prayers at Chattarpur, Kalkaji Temples in Delhi

The devotees also flocked to attend the 'early morning' aarti at the temple. Devotees were seen standing in the long queue and waiting for their chance patiently to offer prayers.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 09:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 09:02 IST
Devotees offer prayers at Kalkaji Temple on the occassion of Ram Navmi in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Devotees offered prayers and sought blessings from Goddess Durga on the occasion of the Ram Navami at the Chhatarpur Temple in the national capital on Thursday. The devotees also flocked to attend the 'early morning' aarti at the temple. Devotees were seen standing in the long queue and waiting for their chance patiently to offer prayers.

Mantras were chanted by priests and bhajans (devotional songs) were played at the temple premises. Devotees were also seen queued up at Kalkaji Mandir. Many devotees arrived outside the temple at midnight to offer prayers.

"We have come from Patna and we are here since midnight. We will offer prayers and seek blessings from Goddess Durga," a Devotee told ANI. Many devotees felt satisfied with the arrangements being made at Kalkaji Temple.

"This is a unique experience and here arrangement for the devotees is good," a devotee said. Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and Prasad.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and gave best wishes to the people of the nation. On Twitter, he said, "Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ramchandra, based on sacrifice, austerity, restraint and determination, will remain the inspiration of humanity in every era".

Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter and wished people on Ram Navami. "Best wishes to everyone on the great festival of Ram Navami. Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram, along with walking on the path of religion and truth, taught the whole human world to have patience and a sense of kindness for all even in critical situations. May Lord Shri Ram shower his blessings on everyone. Jai Shri Ram!," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

