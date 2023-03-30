Left Menu

New legislation to help New Zealand’s organic sector lift export revenue

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-03-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 11:47 IST
New legislation to help New Zealand’s organic sector lift export revenue
A national organic standard for organic food, beverages, plant and animal products is currently being developed. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government has passed the Organic Products and Production Bill through its third reading today in Parliament helping New Zealand’s organic sector to grow and lift export revenue.

“The Organic Products and Production Bill will introduce robust and practical regulation to give businesses the certainty they need to continue to invest in our growing organics sector, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said.

“Last year, New Zealand’s primary sector hit a record $53.3b in export earnings. The Government is committed to continuing to support our food and fibre businesses to capitalise on the opportunities presented by international markets. That includes the access we have secured in the UK FTA and the EU FTA.   

“In tandem, these regulations will give discerning consumers confidence in their choices and boost the credibility of New Zealand’s organic products on the world stage.

“Consumer demand for genuine and certified organic products is significant and customers around the world are becoming increasingly discerning about how their food is produced.

“Accordingly, our organics sector is a rapidly growing market and was worth an estimated $723m in 2020 with more than half of New Zealand’s organic output being exported overseas.

“It is key that New Zealand has a framework in place to sustain this growth and to give businesses the certainty they need to continue to invest in organic production. This Bill ushers in practical guidelines and regulations for the organics industry and allows businesses to back up their organic status with a standardised system of official certification. 

“Internationally, an increasing number of countries are requiring compliance with their domestic regimes or certification from equivalent regimes. A robust domestic standard for our organic products will help to ensure New Zealand’s continued access in these markets, as well as open doors in new markets for our premium organic exports,” Damien O’Connor said.

A national organic standard for organic food, beverages, plant and animal products is currently being developed. The national organic standard will set the production and processing rules for products labelled as organic, and any requirements that are specific to the products covered by the standard.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

 

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023