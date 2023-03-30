Deutsche Bahn sees operating loss of 1 billion euros in 2023

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn on Thursday said it expected an operating loss of around 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) this year, as energy prices, investment costs and interest rates weigh on results. "In 2023, watch out for costs in a difficult environment," Chief Financial Officer Levin Holle said in a statement.

The company, which reported a post-tax loss of 227 million euros in 2022, said it expects its net financial debt to rise to more than 33 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9204 euros)

