Left Menu

Diversify to Man Made Fibre-based products to boost exports: AEPC to industry players

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 16:09 IST
Diversify to Man Made Fibre-based products to boost exports: AEPC to industry players
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Apparel exports body AEPC on Thursday asked industry players to take advantage of free trade agreements and diversify to Man Made Fibre (MMF) based products to cater to the global demand and boost exports.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) also said that it has collaborated with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to organise a capacity building programme for promoting Noida as an export hub.

Speaking at the programme Additional DGFT Gangadhar Panda said the government's supportive policies can further help capturing the great market demand owing to FTA and reorienting of supply chain.

Naren Goenka, Chairman AEPC said that it is promising to see that many initiatives are being taken by multiple stakeholders across the value chain to adapt to these new sustainable practices.

Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General, AEPC stated that with the same level of investment, the employment generation capacity in the apparel sector is more than six times as compared to other sectors.

He also appealed to the members of trade and industry to ''take advantage of FTAs signed by the government recently and requested them to diversify to Man Made Fibre (MMF) based products to cater to the global demand and boost exports''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023