KOLKATA JAGGERY & SUGAR PRICES
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 16:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata, Mch.30(PTI): JAGGERY : (All rates are in Rs./quintal & including GST) Tin Gur : 3400.00-4000.00 Packet Gur(Laddo) :3900.00-4000.00 Chakki Gur : 4000.00-4400.00 ---- SUGAR : Medium-30 : 3900.00-3980.00 Small-30 : 3810.00-3870.00 Large-30 : 4210.00 ----
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tin Gur
- Kolkata
- Rs./quintal &
- Mch.30PTI
Advertisement