KOLKATA JAGGERY & SUGAR PRICES

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 16:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata, Mch.30(PTI): JAGGERY : (All rates are in Rs./quintal & including GST) Tin Gur : 3400.00-4000.00 Packet Gur(Laddo) :3900.00-4000.00 Chakki Gur : 4000.00-4400.00 ---- SUGAR : Medium-30 : 3900.00-3980.00 Small-30 : 3810.00-3870.00 Large-30 : 4210.00 ----

