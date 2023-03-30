Left Menu

Schneider Electric appoints Deepak Sharma as MD, CEO

Sharma will take over from Mr Anil Chaudhry, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 18:23 IST
Automation solutions provider Schneider Electric has appointed Deepak Sharma as its MD and CEO and ''Zone President for Greater India region''.

Sharma's appointment is effective from May 1, 2023, the company said in a statement.

''Schneider Electric announces the appointment of Deepak Sharma as Zone President, Greater India and MD & CEO, SEIPL. Sharma will take over from Mr Anil Chaudhry,'' it said.

Chaudhry spent over 10 years as Zone President – Greater India, Schneider Electric and MD and CEO, Schneider Electric.

According to the company, Sharma has 24-year-old association with Schneider Electric. He has served the company in diverse roles based out of India, France, China, and the US -- across energy management and industrial automation businesses.

In his previous role, he led the integration of L&T Electrical and Automation Business with Schneider Electric as Senior VP, mergers & acquisition. ''In my new role, I look forward to scaling up our capabilities and accelerating our contribution toward making India more digital and sustainable during Amrit Kaal. With India taking decisive steps towards becoming climate positive, I foresee enhanced collaboration and partnerships with the government, public and private enterprises in their sustainability and digitisation journeys,'' Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

