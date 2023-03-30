EU agriculture commissioner says he would support limits on trading with Ukraine
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 30-03-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 19:11 IST
- Country:
- Poland
European Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski would support curbs on trading with Ukraine if Poland proposed such a solution, he said on Thursday, amid anger from farmers over the effect of Ukrainian imports on grain prices.
"If the Polish government requests trading curbs with Ukraine obviously I will support that proposal," he told reporters in Brussels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- European Agriculture
- Poland
- Ukrainian
- Janusz Wojciechowski
- Ukraine
- Polish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin rejects theory about Ukrainian role in pipeline blasts
Poland may hand MiG-29 jet fighters to Ukraine within weeks
Putin rejects theory about Ukrainian role in pipeline blasts
Tennis-Swiatek calls for more support for Ukrainian players
Drone crash shows Putin ready to expand conflict zone - Ukrainian official