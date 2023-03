Baijiayun Group Ltd:

* BAIJIAYUN TO ACQUIRE BEIJING HYDROGEN, AN AI-ENABLED MARKETING SERVICE PROVIDER IN CHINA

* BAIJIAYUN GROUP LTD - PROPOSED DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF RMB107.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)