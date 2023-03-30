West Bengal police conduct flag march in Howrah after violence during Ram Navami procession

West Bengal Police on Thursday conducted a flag march in Howrah where violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Police personnel are on the spot, and the reason behind the violence is yet to be ascertained. However, responding to the incident, State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party hires goons from outside the State to orchestrate communal riots.

"They have been hiring goons from outside the state to orchestrate communal riots. Nobody has stopped their processions but they do not have the right to march with swords and bulldozers. How did they get the audacity to do this in Howrah?" CM Mamata said. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

