Left Menu

West Bengal police conduct flag march in Howrah after violence during Ram Navami procession

West Bengal Police on Thursday conducted a flag march in Howrah where violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 21:18 IST
West Bengal police conduct flag march in Howrah after violence during Ram Navami procession
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Police on Thursday conducted a flag march in Howrah where violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Police personnel are on the spot, and the reason behind the violence is yet to be ascertained. However, responding to the incident, State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party hires goons from outside the State to orchestrate communal riots.

"They have been hiring goons from outside the state to orchestrate communal riots. Nobody has stopped their processions but they do not have the right to march with swords and bulldozers. How did they get the audacity to do this in Howrah?" CM Mamata said. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023