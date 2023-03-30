"Not fugitive, but rebel": Fugitive Amritpal Singh releases new video

Amid the manhunt to nab 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, the fugitive pro-Khalistani leader on Thursday released another video where he said he would not surrender. In the purported video live streamed on YouTube, the person believed to be Amritpal Singh can be seen saying, "I am not a fugitive, but a rebel. I have not run away. Even today I am with my community and supporters. I am not going to run away from the country I will come in front of the world soon. I do not fear the government. Do whatever you want to do."

He said he can never think of getting his hair cut in his dreams. "It is a testing time for Jathedar," he said in the video, urging his family to not leave home. He further appealed to the Sikh Sangat to convene a big gathering on Baisakhi for Sarbat Khalsa by making announcements in all the villages.

"Waheguru has been protecting in the past and will do so in the future as well," added Amritpal in the video, the veracity of which couldn't be ascertained. This new video comes a day after the radical preacher, who is on the run for 12 days and counting, on Wednesday, released an unverified video of himself, calling on the "Sikh sangat" to come together if they want to "save" Punjab.

The fugitive leader said in the video that he was not under police custody. "I am absolutely fine and nothing can harm me. As far as the arrest is concerned, it is in the hands of the Guru," the Khalistani leader said.

He added, "I urge the Sikh sangat to join the Sarbat Khalsa campaign if they want to save Punjab. I am grateful to all the Sikh Sangat, who carried out protests against the action taken against me." The pro-Khalistan leader further alleged that many of his supporters have been sent to Assam jail.

However, the date and location of the video could not be ascertained. Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23, on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan. (ANI)

