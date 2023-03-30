PM Modi to visit Bhopal on April 1

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhopal on April 1. At around 10 AM, Prime Minister will attend the Combined Commanders' Conference-2023 at the Kushabhau Thakre Hall in Bhopal, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 23:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bhopal on April 1. At around 10 AM, Prime Minister will attend the Combined Commanders' Conference-2023 at the Kushabhau Thakre Hall in Bhopal, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office on Thursday. Thereafter, at around 3:15 PM, the Prime Minister will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and New Delhi at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, Bhopal, added the press release.

The three-day conference of Military Commanders will be held from 30th March to 1st April 2023 on the theme 'Ready, Resurgent, Relevant'. During the Conference, deliberations will be held over a varied spectrum of issues pertaining to national security, including jointness and theaterisation in the Armed Forces. Preparation of the Armed Forces and progress in the defence ecosystem towards attaining 'Aatmanirbharta' will also be reviewed, as per the statement. The conference will witness the participation of commanders from the three armed forces and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence. Inclusive and informal interaction will also be held with soldiers, sailors and airmen from Army, Navy and Air Force who will contribute to the deliberations.

Vande Bharat Express has redefined the passenger travel experience in the country. The new train being introduced between Rani Kamlapati Railway station, Bhopal and New Delhi railway station will be the eleventh Vande Bharat train in the country. The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience for rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

