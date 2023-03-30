Rs 303 cr sanctioned for redevelopment of Cuttack railway station

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Cuttack Railway Station will be redeveloped as a world class station and Rs 303 crore have been sanctioned for the redevelopment work. As per an official statement from Railway, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday flagged off the inaugural run of the Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town- MEMU train at Cuttack Railway Station.

As per the information, the regular service will commence on March 31, 2023. Speaking on the occasion, Vaishnaw informed that, direct train link between Bhadrak and Nayagarh District and connecting five districts of the State via important towns like Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will fulfil the aspirations of the public.

Informing the public, he also said that this was a long pending public demand of the people of both Bhadrak and Nayagarh Districts and was earlier announced to provide a new train from Bhadrak towards Bhubaneswar during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway Station. He said, "Cuttack Railway Station will be redeveloped as World Class Station and Rupees 303 crores have been sanctioned for the redevelopment work."

This year, Railways have constructed 400 kms of Rail Line in the state this year which is a record. Earlier, in 2009-14, a mere 50 kms was being constructed annually, he added. Gracing the occasion, Pradhan said that it was a commitment of Railway Ministry under the leadership of Vaishnaw to fulfil the public aspirations of this region and here is the result showing the fulfilment.

Vaishnaw released Postal Stamp on Legends of Odisha at Ravenshaw University along with Union Minister Pradhan. MLAS Md Mouqim and Suraj Suryavanshi was also present on the occasion at the Cuttack station. (ANI)

