3 die of electrocution in Rajasthan's Kota during Ram Navami celebration

Three persons died of electrocution and three others were seriously injured during a Ram Navami celebration in Rajasthan's Kota district on Thursday, police said on Friday. According to the information, the deceased were identified as Abhishek (24), Mahendra Yadav (40), and Lalit Prajapat (25).

"Seven people were brought to the hospital, out of which 3 were brought dead. 3 others were seriously injured and have been referred to MBS hospital. One is admitted here and is undergoing treatment," said Dr Parvez Khan, Sultanpur CHC, Kota. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)