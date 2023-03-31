Left Menu

Tension prevails in Mumbai's Malvani after clash between two groups

"Tension prevailed for some time during the Ram Navami procession in the Malvani area but the police handled it and the situation is under control," DCP Ajay Bansal said.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 08:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 08:20 IST
Tension prevails in Mumbai's Malvani after clash between two groups
Mumbai DCP Ajay Bansal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tension prevailed in Mumbai's Malvani area as two groups clashed with each other during a Ram Navami procession on Thursday night. A man was reportedly injured in the incident, police said on Friday.

"Tension prevailed for some time during the Ram Navami procession in the Malvani area but the police handled it and the situation is under control," DCP Ajay Bansal said. Some of the participants alleged stone pelting, which created panic among people, DCP Bansal said.

"One person suffered minor injuries in the incident. Legal action is being taken," he added. The situation in the area was under control, said the official.

Further probe is underway, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
3
Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

 Sweden
4
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023