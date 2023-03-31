Tension prevails in Mumbai's Malvani after clash between two groups

Tension prevailed in Mumbai's Malvani area as two groups clashed with each other during a Ram Navami procession on Thursday night. A man was reportedly injured in the incident, police said on Friday.

"Tension prevailed for some time during the Ram Navami procession in the Malvani area but the police handled it and the situation is under control," DCP Ajay Bansal said. Some of the participants alleged stone pelting, which created panic among people, DCP Bansal said.

"One person suffered minor injuries in the incident. Legal action is being taken," he added. The situation in the area was under control, said the official.

Further probe is underway, police said. (ANI)

