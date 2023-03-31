Father-son duo arrested for extortion, thrashing restaurant owner in Delhi

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 52-year-old man and his son for allegedly trying to extort money, thrashing a restaurant owner in Delhi's Qutub Road, Nabi Karim area. The police said, "Laxman Indoriya s/o Ram Narayan r/o Neema Wala Chowk, Qutub Road, Nabi Karim age -52 years was brought to the police station and interrogated at length. After interrogation and verification of facts, it emerged that he has also been previously involved in 5 cases of wrongful restrain, house trespass, criminal intimidation, etc. After detailed interrogation and his confession of being involved in above said incidents, he has been arrested in all three cases."

"Lakshay S/o Laxman Indoriya age-26 years has also been arrested in case FIR No.144/23 and 145/23 While his wife and son Pragyawan are absconding and efforts are on to arrest them. An iron road and plastic pipe used in beating (FIR No. 144/23) has been recovered on the instance of Laxman Indoria", the police informed. According to the police, on 27 March, a person named Daulat Ram made a PCR call that Laxman Indoria was harassing him and demanding 50,000 rupees. Following that the police contacted Daulat Ram and he gave a complaint in writing in which he mentioned that he runs a restaurant at Ram Nagar Market in New Delhi in the Nabi Karim police station area.

"Daulat Ram said that on 23.03.2023, accused Laxman Indoria with his associates came to his restaurant and demanded 50,000 rupees for the smooth running of the business and also threatened to kill the complainant. On 27.03.2023, he was forcibly stopped by the accused at Sheela Cinema and again demanded 50,000 rupees and also extended threat to life if not paid the money," said the police. After the initial inquiry, a case vides FIR No. 141/23 under sections 384/387/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered into the matter.

When Laxman came to know that Daulat Ram has reported the matter to the police, he was furious and he with his two sons stopped Daulat Ram and his friend in front of Sheetla Mata Mandir on Qutub Road and beat them up. Later, Daulat Ram reported the incident to PS Nabi Karim. After inquiry, another case vides FIR No. 144/23 under sections 323/341/34 IPC was registered in the incident. During the course of the investigation, when a police team reached the address of Laxman Indoria i.e. Qutub Road Nabi Karim for inquiry and to serve the notice under section 41 A CRPC his wife and two sons namely Lakshya and Pragywan blocked the entry of staff into the house and lied to the police that Laxman wasn't home.

"Police staff searched the house and found that Laxman Indoria had hidden under the water tank on the terrace of the house. When Staff caught accused Laxman Indoria and tried to serve the notice he tore and threw away the same. Laxman Indoriya, his wife and sons namely Lakshya and Pragywan assaulted HC Shashank and Ct Vijyant, but they overpowered them and apprehended the father and one of the sons", said the police. The police added that the police personnel who sustained injuries were sent to Dr RML Hospital for medical examination and their MLC was prepared. In this regard, a case FIR No. 145/23 under sections 186/353/332/34 IPC has been registered and an investigation was taken up.

During interrogation, it was also found that he used to run a YouTube channel IPPCI Media-24x7 News Network, and posed as a journalist to extort money from businessmen and shopkeepers by threatening to defame them by posting fake news that would affect their businesses. (ANI)

