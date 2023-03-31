Left Menu

Lt General Manish Erry assumes command of the Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps

31-03-2023
Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant General Manish Erry assumed command of the Tezpur-based Gajraj Corps on Friday. Gajraj Corps is responsible for the Kameng sector along the northern borders.

Lt Gen Manish Erry is from the infantry and was commissioned into JAK LI in December 1988. The General Officer has attended the Staff Course at DSSC Wellington, Higher Defence Management Course at Secunderabad and Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA Course) at the Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi.

The General Officer has a vast operational experience on the Northern Borders. He has held varied command and staff appointments in the Eastern Theatre including command of a brigade of Mountain Strike Corps and a division in Sikkim.

Before assuming command of the Gajraj Corps, he was the Chief of Staff at South Western Command at Jaipur. He is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card as a recognition of his professional contribution both during Command & Staff assignments. (ANI)

