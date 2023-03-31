Left Menu

French inflation slows in March as energy prices ease

Provisional official data showed that year-on-year inflation in France slowed to 5.6% in March from 6.3% in February, mainly due to lower energy prices and despite higher prices for food, tobacco and manufactured goods.

Month-on-month consumer prices increased 0.8% in March, after a 1.0% increase in February, data from national statistics agency INSEE showed on Friday.

German inflation also eased in March on the back of lower energy prices but still came in above forecast, adding to pressure on the European Central Bank to further tighten its monetary policy.

