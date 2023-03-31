Left Menu

French inflation eases to six-month low in March

French inflation slid in March to a six-month low - though by slightly less than forecast - as a sharp drop in energy price inflation helped offset surging food prices, preliminary official data showed on Friday. Consumer prices rose 0.9% in March, bringing the 12-month inflation rate to 6.6%, down from 7.3% in February, according to EU-harmonised data from France's statistics agency INSEE.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 13:22 IST
French inflation eases to six-month low in March
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • France

French inflation slid in March to a six-month low - though by slightly less than forecast - as a sharp drop in energy price inflation helped offset surging food prices, preliminary official data showed on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 0.9% in March, bringing the 12-month inflation rate to 6.6%, down from 7.3% in February, according to EU-harmonised data from France's statistics agency INSEE. A Reuters poll of 20 economists had forecast an inflation rate of 6.5%.

Energy prices rose 4.9% this month after an increase of 14.1% in February when a 15% hike in regulated electricity prices took effect. However, food prices kept climbing, reaching a record high of 15.8% after 14.8% in February following an agreement for a 10% increase in negotiated prices between big food retailers and their suppliers from the start of March.

German inflation also eased in March on the back of lower energy prices but still came in above forecast, adding to pressure on the European Central Bank to further tighten its monetary policy. The central bank expects the decline in inflation to accelerate from the second half of the year once the increase in regulated power prices and the food price agreement are further in the rearview mirror.

Using a national gauge of inflation not in line with EU-approved methodology, consumer prices rose 0.8% in March, giving a 12-month inflation rate of 5.6%, down from 6.3% in February, INSEE said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023