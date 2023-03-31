Left Menu

Odisha: 7 dead, 2 injured after car falls into canal in Sambalpur

At least seven persons have died in an accident when a car fell into a canal in Sambalpur District, on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 14:10 IST
Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least seven persons have died in an accident when a car fell into a canal in Sambalpur District, on Friday. As many as 14 persons were present in the car when the incident took place around 2:00 am on Friday. They were returning after attending a marriage function.

At 02:30 am Sambalpur Police and Administration received the information about the accident. The officials rushed to the spot. According to Pravash Dansena, Sub Collector Sambalpur, "Last night they were returning to their destination after attending the marriage function, near the canal they met with an accident, how the accident occurred will come out after enquiry".

Seven people have died in the accident, one person is rescued and two are injured, he confirmed. "They were returning after attending a marriage function, their vehicle falls into the canal even after rescuing 6 people have died and information of 1 more death is confirmed. The bodies will be sent for Post-mortem. All the people present in the vehicle are men, around 20-30 age" said Ramdas Panda, Social Worker.

The driver of the car died during rescue and the car was drowned in the canal, he added. Further details awaited. (ANI)

