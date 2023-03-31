Japan-China Military hotline in operation, says Japan defence ministry
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 31-03-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 14:37 IST
A planned military hotline between Japan and China has become operational, Japan's defence ministry said on Friday.
The communication line aims to foster trust and avoid contingencies, the ministry said in a statement.
