KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES 2 LAST

WHOLE GRAIN : quotations are in Rs./quintal Gram :5800.00-6300.00 Moong : 8300.00-9500.00 Masoor :6200.00-7800.00 Arhar :9600.00-9800.00 Matar :5500.00-6250.00 Urad :6000.00-6100.00 Moth :8500.00-9000.00 Barley :3000.00-4200.00 Jawar :3000.00-5600.00 Bajra :3100.00-3400.00 Makai(Bihar) :2900.00-3100.00 Makai(A.P) : Unquoted Popcorn :4800.00-6600.00 ---- OTHER COMMODITIES: Atta :2800.00-2900.00 Maida :2700.00-2800.00 Suji :2800.00-2900.00 Matar Besan :5250.00-5300.00 ---- POTATOES : Chandramukhi : Rs.700 Per 50 Kg.

Jyoti :Rs.600.00 Per 50 Kg.

Super :Rs.530.00 Per 50 kg.

----

