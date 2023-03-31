Left Menu

India's startups setting global benchmarks: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said India's startups and research and development outcomes are setting global benchmarks and are at par with the world.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 16:33 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Minister of State Science & Technology on Friday said India's startups and research and development outcomes are setting global benchmarks and are at par with the world. Addressing an event here, Singh said India needs to take the lead in scientific Research and development. The Government has set the goal of TB Free Bharat by 2025. During the Covid pandemic, the Department of Biotechnology made the world's first DNA-based vaccine, Singh said.

Cautioning against working in silos, the Minister called for cultivating synergy between all stakeholders such as academia, Startups, research institutions and industry to reap the benefits of collective efforts. Jitendra Singh observed that, unlike the West, the culture of philanthropy is yet to pick up in India. He also advocated more private participation in research and development to double up government efforts.

The Minister said there is no noble deed for distinguished professionals other than giving back to society and being of some utility to society at large. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

