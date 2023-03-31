US Justice Dept sues Norfolk Southern over Ohio train derailment -CNN

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Corp over its Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, CNN reported on Friday.

The lawsuit seeks damages for alleged Clean Water Act violations, CNN reported. The derailment of 38 cars including 11 carrying hazardous materials led to the release over 1 million gallons of hazardous materials, Ohio's attorney general has said.

