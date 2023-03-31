Left Menu

US Justice Dept sues Norfolk Southern over Ohio train derailment

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Corp over the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The state of Ohio filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 18:08 IST
US Justice Dept sues Norfolk Southern over Ohio train derailment
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Corp over the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The lawsuit filed on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency seeks damages for alleged Clean Water Act violations.

The derailment of 38 cars including 11 carrying hazardous materials led to the release over 1 million gallons of hazardous materials, Ohio's attorney general has said. The state of Ohio filed a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern earlier this month. The U.S. lawsuit seeks to hold Norfolk Southern "accountable for unlawfully polluting the nation’s waterways and to ensure it pays the full cost of the environmental cleanup."

Norfolk Southern did not immediately comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

ANALYSIS-Indonesia's electric vehicle ambitions hinge on green mining drive

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023