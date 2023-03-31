Left Menu

Rajnath Singh attends Combined Commanders' Conference 2023 in Bhopal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Combined Commanders' Conference-2023 in Bhopal on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 21:56 IST
Rajnath Singh attends Combined Commanders' Conference 2023 in Bhopal
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (centre) in Bhopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Combined Commanders' Conference-2023 in Bhopal on Friday. Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan and Tri-Service Chiefs attended the Conference.

The three-day conference of the Military Commanders is being held from March 30 to April 1 on the theme 'Ready, Resurgent, Relevant'. During the Conference, deliberations are to be held over a varied spectrum of issues pertaining to national security, including jointness and theaterisation in the Armed Forces, said an official statement.

Preparation of the Armed Forces and progress in the defence ecosystem towards attaining 'Aatmanirbharta' will also be reviewed. According to the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Conference in Bhopal on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Indian capital to boost COVID-19 testing amid jump in daily cases; Dengue fever spreads across Sudan with health response weakened and more

Health News Roundup: Indian capital to boost COVID-19 testing amid jump in d...

 Global
3
Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023