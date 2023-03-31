Rajnath Singh attends Combined Commanders' Conference 2023 in Bhopal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Combined Commanders' Conference-2023 in Bhopal on Friday. Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan and Tri-Service Chiefs attended the Conference.

The three-day conference of the Military Commanders is being held from March 30 to April 1 on the theme 'Ready, Resurgent, Relevant'. During the Conference, deliberations are to be held over a varied spectrum of issues pertaining to national security, including jointness and theaterisation in the Armed Forces, said an official statement.

Preparation of the Armed Forces and progress in the defence ecosystem towards attaining 'Aatmanirbharta' will also be reviewed. According to the Prime Minister's Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Conference in Bhopal on Saturday. (ANI)

