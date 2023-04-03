Left Menu

World-famous 'Basohli Painting' from Jammu gets GI tagging

The world-famous 'Basohli Painting' from Kathua district obtained the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag following approval by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Jammu.

ANI | Updated: 03-04-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2023 20:57 IST
World-famous 'Basohli Painting' from Jammu gets GI tagging
The world-famous 'Basohli Painting' from Kathua district in Jammu (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The world-famous 'Basohli Painting' from Kathua district obtained the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag following approval by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Jammu. This is the first time in the history of GI registration that the Jammu region got a GI tag for handicrafts.

According to an official release, the process for GI tagging of 9 products of Jammu region products was initiated by NABARD in consultation with the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom in December 2020, during the difficult times of COVID. The GI tags have now finally been granted to these products after a long legal process. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, congratulated the country on getting 33 GI tags, the highest ever in a single year, by tweeting through his official Twitter handle. The products from UT of Jammu and Kashmir have been included in the list of 33 products that received the GI tag on March 31, 2023.

Pertinently, Geographical Indications (GI) is a form of Intellectual Property right that identifies goods originating from a specific geographical location and having distinct nature, quality and characteristics linked to that location. According to the official release, the Basohli painting of Kathua district is the first independent GI-tagged product from the Jammu region. Now, only an authorized user has the exclusive right to use the Geographical Indication in relation to these products. Due to this, no person can copy it from beyond their geographical areas.

This will prevent unauthorized use of these registered Geographical Indication goods by third parties besides will boost exports and promote their brands at the international level, thereby promoting the economic prosperity of producers and related stakeholders including contribution to the GDP of the country. Dr Ajay Kumar Sood, Chief General Manager, NABARD, thanked the concerned departments of the UT government, all the GI applicant organizations and especially the skilled leadership of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

He further informed that post-GI development projects will now be taken up for the product for training and capacity building, brand building and improving marketability. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this stunning image of Ring Nebula captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices as it prepares layoff notices

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boosting Your Brainpower: The Benefits of Virtual Reality Games

The Power Duo: How Electricity and the Internet are Changing the World

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023