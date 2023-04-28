Japan praised for contributing in ILO's social justice mandate

Left Menu

ILO | Tokyo | Updated: 28-04-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 12:21 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Director-General of the International Labour Organization, Gilbert F. Houngbo, has highlighted Japan’s contribution to the organization’s social justice mandate.

In a speech to mark the one hundredth anniversary of the ILO office in Japan, Houngbo stressed that the ILO’s work towards social justice and Decent Work for All would not have made the same progress without Japan’s support.

Japan is a founding Member State of the ILO and has had a permanent seat on the Governing Body since the organization’s beginnings.

"What is even more significant is that from the start, Japan’s relationship with the ILO has been extremely active, going far beyond diplomatic and formal obligations," Houngbo said.

He outlined the challenges facing Japan and the rest of the world from globalization, climate change, technology and demographic shifts. These, he said, are creating "profound uncertainty and risks to human security."

"Despite all that, I remain an optimist. I believe we are the masters of our fate. We can overcome these challenges and shape our future, so it delivers equity, so it delivers stability, and so it delivers social justice," Houngbo added.

More than 230 constituents, civil partners, partner institutions and youth took part in the centenary celebrations.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the support and cooperation that has been given to the ILO and the ILO Office in Japan over the past 100 years. The mission of the ILO cannot be achieved without the sound understandings and cooperation from the constituents," said Shinichi Takasaki, Director of the ILO Japan Office.

It was Houngbo’s first visit to Japan as ILO Director-General. During his stay, he attended the G7 Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting that took place in Kurashiki, Okayama, on 22 and 23 April.

 

